Learning Snacks: Honoring Heroes on Memorial Day

FOR KIDS: CELEBRATING MEMORIAL DAY AT HOME

Memorial Day is so much more than just a long weekend! It is a time to honor our military for keeping us safe. Decorate your home with a paper or popsicle stick American Flag , or make a delicious glass of blueberry lemonade for your family cookout!

FOR PARENTS: HONORING MILITARY FAMILIES

Memorial Day is a time to recognize and support the families of the brave soldiers in our military. We can show our gratitude by sharing stories , making thank you cards , and supporting any military families close to us. Learning about how all families are different and how to support one another can help children grow their emotional intelligence .