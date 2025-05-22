Learning Snacks: Honoring Heroes on Memorial Day
FOR KIDS: CELEBRATING MEMORIAL DAY AT HOME
Memorial Day is so much more than just a long weekend! It is a time to honor our military for keeping us safe. Decorate your home with a paper or popsicle stick American Flag, or make a delicious glass of blueberry lemonade for your family cookout!
FOR PARENTS: HONORING MILITARY FAMILIES
Memorial Day is a time to recognize and support the families of the brave soldiers in our military. We can show our gratitude by sharing stories, making thank you cards, and supporting any military families close to us. Learning about how all families are different and how to support one another can help children grow their emotional intelligence.
FOR EDUCATORS: MEMORIAL DAY TEACHINGS
Before the long weekend, it is important to teach students the history and meaning of Memorial Day. By learning the history and meaning of the holiday, students gain a deeper appreciation and respect for our military and show increased empathy.
