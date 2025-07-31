Learning Snacks: It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s this week’s Learning Snacks!

FOR KIDS: PBS KIDS SUPER HEROES!

Did you know that PBS Kids has its own superheroes? They use their brains, kindness, and courage to help others every day! Characters like WordGirl , who uses her super vocabulary to fight crime, and the team from Hero Elementary , who use their powers to think like scientists , are always ready to save the day. Don’t forget to power up with PBS Kids’ newest super squad- in Skillsville ! Join Cora , Dev , and Rae as they solve real-life problems and manage their virtual city.

FOR PARENTS: NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES!

Celebrating real-life superheroes such as teachers, firefighters, healthcare workers, community helpers, and even family members helps children understand the value of kindness, bravery, and service to their communities. Making the connection between your child’s favorite cartoon superhero and a community helper can help them find their inner hero , too!