Learning Snacks: Power Up!: A New PBS Kids Show and Celebrating the International Day of Mathematics and Pi Day!

FOR KIDS: WELCOME TO SKILLSVILLE!

Skillsville is an animated series for children ages 4-8 all about the skills you need for future success in different jobs! Join Cora , Dev , and Rae as they solve real life problems as they manage their virtual city. Do you love learning about different careers? Then you might like the Jamming on the Job podcast too!

FOR PARENTS: MAKE MATH A ROUTINE!

The International Day of Mathematics is tomorrow, March 14th! But the best way to learn math skills is to make math part of your everyday routines ! From noticing patterns to cooking together , math skills are something we need to succeed every day. Children will love playing these math games from their favorite PBS Kids shows. For more math activities, visit PBS Kids Parents for lessons by age .

FOR EDUCATORS: PI DAY LESSONS

Pi Day is celebrated every year on March 14th. Get it? 3.14! Whether you prefer to learn about pi or eat it, there’s a fun lesson for everyone! Watch how students at Highlands School celebrated or try calculating pi with darts .