© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Let’s Get Crafty! Easter and Springtime Fun

They say, “March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb”. Learning Snacks is here to help you end the month with some creative crafts and springtime fun!
Learning Snacks - Let's Get Crafty! Easter and Springtime Fun
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+
-

FOR KIDS: CELEBRATING EASTER
This year, Easter falls on Sunday, March 31st. Check out this Easter-themed Wild Kratts episode as they try to find the real Easter bunny and the Odd Squad Easter Report from the White House! Or make a beautiful Easter wreath to decorate your home. After the egg hunt, try these additional uses for those plastic eggs!

FOR PARENTS: NATIONAL CRAFT MONTH
March is National Craft Month, let’s wrap it up by getting creative at home! As the weather gets nicer, enjoy these nature-themed crafts. This PBS Kids Crafts playlist offers step-by-step videos in both English and Spanish to keep the fun going!

FOR EDUCATORS: CRAFTING IN THE CLASSROOM
Classroom crafts are a wonderful way for students to practice their fine motor skills, using their imagination and creativity. Younger students will enjoy these Sesame Street-themed craft lessons. The PBS Learning Media Playlist, Makers, offers STEAM crafts for older students to engineer and design. For more science crafts, check out this link!

    LYLA IN THE LOOP
    is about Lyla Loops and her fantastical blue sidekick, Stu, who use creative and strategic problem-solving and critical thinking skills to help their family, friends, and community!
    MEET LYLA


    Quick Links