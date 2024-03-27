Let’s Get Crafty! Easter and Springtime Fun

FOR KIDS: CELEBRATING EASTER

This year, Easter falls on Sunday, March 31st. Check out this Easter-themed Wild Kratts episode as they try to find the real Easter bunny and the Odd Squad Easter Report from the White House! Or make a beautiful Easter wreath to decorate your home. After the egg hunt, try these additional uses for those plastic eggs!

FOR PARENTS: NATIONAL CRAFT MONTH

March is National Craft Month, let’s wrap it up by getting creative at home! As the weather gets nicer, enjoy these nature-themed crafts. This PBS Kids Crafts playlist offers step-by-step videos in both English and Spanish to keep the fun going!

FOR EDUCATORS: CRAFTING IN THE CLASSROOM

Classroom crafts are a wonderful way for students to practice their fine motor skills, using their imagination and creativity. Younger students will enjoy these Sesame Street-themed craft lessons. The PBS Learning Media Playlist, Makers, offers STEAM crafts for older students to engineer and design. For more science crafts, check out this link!