Let’s Grow Together! National Gardening Day

FOR KIDS: GET READY TO GARDEN!

Do you want to plant a garden but aren’t quite sure how? Check out these videos from Daniel Tiger and Sid the Science Kid. Play Nature Cat’s Seed Soaring, Pinkalicious and Peterrific’s Pinkamusical Garden, or Curious George’s Flower Garden games to learn the steps to build a garden.

FOR PARENTS: GARDENING AND MINDFULNESS

Observing nature can help children better understand their relationship with the earth and our responsibilities to take care of it and each other. Planting flowers or a herb garden allows children to observe nature in action. Spending time in nature is also a great way to relieve stress. Gardening is wonderful for the brain, body, and soul!

FOR EDUCATORS: PLANT SCIENCE

Gardening is both an art and a science. These Think Garden lessons teach children the biological and environmental concepts of growing food. Plant science teaches children sequential steps and scientific inquiry skills. Or take a virtual field trip to Delray Beach Garden in Florida to see everything nature offers!