Let’s Grow Together! National Gardening Day

April is National Gardening Month and April 14th is National Gardening Day! Celebrate by enjoying some time outside! Whether you plant flowers or veggies at home or visit a community garden, this week is the perfect time to enjoy the sights and sounds of nature.
Learning Snacks - Let's Grow Together! National Gardening Day
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+
-

FOR KIDS: GET READY TO GARDEN!
Do you want to plant a garden but aren’t quite sure how? Check out these videos from Daniel Tiger and Sid the Science Kid. Play Nature Cat’s Seed Soaring, Pinkalicious and Peterrific’s Pinkamusical Garden, or Curious George’s Flower Garden games to learn the steps to build a garden.

FOR PARENTS: GARDENING AND MINDFULNESS
Observing nature can help children better understand their relationship with the earth and our responsibilities to take care of it and each other. Planting flowers or a herb garden allows children to observe nature in action. Spending time in nature is also a great way to relieve stress. Gardening is wonderful for the brain, body, and soul!

FOR EDUCATORS: PLANT SCIENCE
Gardening is both an art and a science. These Think Garden lessons teach children the biological and environmental concepts of growing food. Plant science teaches children sequential steps and scientific inquiry skills. Or take a virtual field trip to Delray Beach Garden in Florida to see everything nature offers!

