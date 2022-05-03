Let's Have Some Ice Cream!

FOR KIDS: HALF THE FUN OF ICE CREAM IS CHOOSING YOUR FAVORITE FLAVOR!

Ready Jet Go’s Jet has never tried ice cream before, and Sunspot has a strange flavor to share! Daniel Tiger loves icy treats too! In this clip, he gets to pick whatever flavor he wants!

Curious how some of your favorite flavors are made? Watch this video to see the engineering that happens behind the scenes at Ben and Jerry’s.

FOR PARENTS: MAKE YOUR OWN ICE CREAM

Homemade ice cream is easier to make than you may think. Try this super simple ice cream recipe for a delicious vanilla ice cream. Or try making Alaska Native ice cream called nivagi, inspired by Molly of Denali!

FOR EDUCATORS: SCIENCE EXPERIMENTS WITH ICE CREAM!

Who thought a science experiment could be so sweet? This video shows how making ice cream is a great hands-on science exploration for summer school or camps. You can even make ice cream in school! Try this lesson for how to make an easy ice cream with only five ingredients and a plastic bag!