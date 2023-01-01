Let’s Learn Something New! Holi, Read Across America Day, and Mental Health Support

FOR KIDS: CELEBRATING HOLI

On March 9th, we celebrate the ancient Hindu tradition of Holi. On Holi, Hindu people in India celebrate the end of Winter and the triumphs of good over evil with the “festival of colors”. The celebration includes lighting bonfires, sharing sweet treats, and throwing colorful powder called gulal. Join Luna, Carmen, Leo, and Andy from Let’s Go Luna as they sing about spring and the important role that colors play in Holi:



FOR PARENTS: READY TO READ?

Read Across America Day is on March 2nd! Wondering how to help your child learn to read or how to make reading fun? Reading aloud with your child has both social-emotional and cognitive benefits. PBS Kids offers read-along videos and book lists for book recommendations for families. Visit www.pbs.org/parents/read for more reading tips, hands-on activities, and reading games for your next reading adventure!

FOR EDUCATORS: MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS

March 2nd is Teen Mental Wellness Day. This day serves as an important reminder that mental health and social-emotional learning are extremely important to creating a productive classroom community. Teaching children about self-awareness can help them identify if they aren't feeling quite themselves. This PBS Learning Media collection offers lessons and videos for older students to discuss mental health. Younger students will enjoy these feelings games as an introduction to mental health and emotional intelligence.