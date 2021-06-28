Let's Make New Friends

FOR KIDS: SONGS ABOUT FRIENDSHIP

• Come and Play! Here’s a song from Sesame Street that teaches kids how to include someone who's feeling left out.

• Amigos! This song by Dom la Nena and PBS KIDS Rocks is a gentle celebration of friendship.

• The Sharing Song helps little ones to learn how sharing works, and why it’s a nice way to play.

FOR PARENTS: HELPING YOUR KIDS MAKE FRIENDS AGAIN

As our children’s social worlds begin to expand and return to a new normal after so many unknowns, parents are wondering how to best prepare young kids to make friends outside the home. And to be honest, it can feel overwhelming for both kids and grown-ups. Here are some ways to support your children as they make friends and build social resilience in this transition time.

And here’s a recipe for an after-school treat of spiced oatmeal muffins that you can make and share with your child as you learn all about their day and their new friends.

FOR EDUCATORS: LEARNING IS SOCIAL

In this short video, a first grade teacher shares her teaching tips for encouraging collaboration in the classroom, using technology such as games from Odd Squad, and pairing students in small groups.