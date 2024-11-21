Let’s Talk Turkey! All About Thanksgiving
FOR KIDS: THANKSGIVING GAMES AND VIDEOS
Give thanks for your favorite PBS Kids shows with this Thanksgiving Video playlist featuring the movie, An Arthur Thanksgiving. After you watch the movie, play An Elwood City Thanksgiving to see how Arthur and his friends celebrate the holiday in different ways.
FOR PARENTS: THANKSGIVING CRAFTS
Encouraging thankfulness helps children build empathy and encourages them to think about the people they care about daily. Spend this week giving thanks by making a gratitude jar or a thankful tree. The kids can also help prepare for the big day by making leaf napkin rings or a grateful garland to decorate the table. And after the day is over, repurpose dinner with leftover turkey soup!
FOR EDUCATORS: THANKSGIVING HISTORY AND SCIENCE
Teaching about Thanksgiving provides teachers with a unique opportunity to blend social studies, history, and science all into one! PBS Learning Media offers lessons for teachers from Thanksgiving history, to the science of cooking turkey. How about Thanksgiving in space? Your students will gobble up these activities!
