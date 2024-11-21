Let’s Talk Turkey! All About Thanksgiving

FOR KIDS: THANKSGIVING GAMES AND VIDEOS

Give thanks for your favorite PBS Kids shows with this Thanksgiving Video playlist featuring the movie, An Arthur Thanksgiving . After you watch the movie, play An Elwood City Thanksgiving to see how Arthur and his friends celebrate the holiday in different ways.

FOR PARENTS: THANKSGIVING CRAFTS

Encouraging thankfulness helps children build empathy and encourages them to think about the people they care about daily. Spend this week giving thanks by making a gratitude jar or a thankful tree . The kids can also help prepare for the big day by making leaf napkin rings or a grateful garland to decorate the table. And after the day is over, repurpose dinner with leftover turkey soup !