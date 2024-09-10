Log in and Learn! National Online Learning Day
FOR KIDS: LEARNING GAMES
PBS Kids has tons of online learning games for all topics! Practice academic skills like reading, math, social studies, and science. Or play along to learn about animals, nature, or music. There is a game for every type of learner!
FOR PARENTS: BENEFITS OF ONLINE LEARNING
When children learn online, they gain access to diverse resources, practice self-paced learning, and develop tech skills necessary for our changing world. It’s important to establish technology ground rules with your child as you help them become digitally literate. Discussing screen time and online safety together can help you make decisions that are best for your family.
FOR EDUCATORS: ONLINE LEARNING FOR TEACHERS!
PBS KIDS offers a FREE special collection of flexible self-paced learning to help inspire PreK-2 teachers and provide them with new resources for their classroom! These learning opportunities range from teaching early science, informational texts, dual language learners, and more!