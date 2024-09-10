Log in and Learn! National Online Learning Day

FOR KIDS: LEARNING GAMES

PBS Kids has tons of online learning games for all topics! Practice academic skills like reading , math , social studies , and science . Or play along to learn about animals , nature , or music . There is a game for every type of learner!

FOR PARENTS: BENEFITS OF ONLINE LEARNING

When children learn online, they gain access to diverse resources, practice self-paced learning, and develop tech skills necessary for our changing world. It’s important to establish technology ground rules with your child as you help them become digitally literate . Discussing screen time and online safety together can help you make decisions that are best for your family.