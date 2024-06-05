© 2024 Connecticut Public

Love is for Everyone! Celebrating Pride Month and National Garden Week

Welcome June! This week, we are sharing ways to get outside for National Garden Week. Enjoy the beautiful weather this month and celebrate Pride. Remember, love is for everyone!
Learning Snacks: Love is for Everyone! Celebrating Pride Month and National Garden Week
FOR KIDS: RAINBOW CRAFTS
Celebrate LQBTQ+ Pride Month with all things rainbow! The rainbow is the official symbol of LQBTQ+ acceptance, so let’s get crafty! Create a rainbow mobile to hang in your window to show support, or wave this rainbow ribbon flag at a pride event in your city!

FOR PARENTS: NATIONAL GARDEN WEEK
Don’t be afraid to get dirty in your backyard for National Garden Week! Learn about ecosystems as a family as you enjoy the native nature in your home. This is the perfect time to talk with your children about the science behind the food we eat and visit a local farmers market! Healthy food habits always begin in the garden!

FOR EDUCATORS: LGBTQ+ IDENTITY TOOLKIT FOR EDUCATORS
Our classrooms are more diverse than ever, and we must educate ourselves to support all students! PBS Learning Media’s collection, Understanding LGBTQ+ Identity: A Toolkit for Educators, offers professional development and classroom resources for all grade-level educators to understand and effectively address the complex and difficult issues faced by LGBTQ+ students.

    PBS Kids summer of adventure
    Summer of Adventure
    Dive into a summer of adventure with a wide range of free resources from PBS KIDS. Ignite curiosity and creativity with engaging activities and games that promote literacy, math, science, and entertainment.
    Explore Now


