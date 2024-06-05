Love is for Everyone! Celebrating Pride Month and National Garden Week

FOR KIDS: RAINBOW CRAFTS

Celebrate LQBTQ+ Pride Month with all things rainbow! The rainbow is the official symbol of LQBTQ+ acceptance, so let’s get crafty! Create a rainbow mobile to hang in your window to show support, or wave this rainbow ribbon flag at a pride event in your city!

FOR PARENTS: NATIONAL GARDEN WEEK

Don’t be afraid to get dirty in your backyard for National Garden Week! Learn about ecosystems as a family as you enjoy the native nature in your home. This is the perfect time to talk with your children about the science behind the food we eat and visit a local farmers market! Healthy food habits always begin in the garden!

FOR EDUCATORS: LGBTQ+ IDENTITY TOOLKIT FOR EDUCATORS

Our classrooms are more diverse than ever, and we must educate ourselves to support all students! PBS Learning Media’s collection, Understanding LGBTQ+ Identity: A Toolkit for Educators, offers professional development and classroom resources for all grade-level educators to understand and effectively address the complex and difficult issues faced by LGBTQ+ students.

