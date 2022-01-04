Love Is in the Air

FOR KIDS: SWEET VIDEOS AND GAMES

All your favorite PBS KIDS characters are celebrating Valentine’s Day by caring for others. Watch Pinkalicious and Peterrific save Valentine’s Day in this clip from their new special episode, Cupid Calls It Quits.

Learn many different ways to say “I love you!” with Daniel Tiger and his friends. Watch Nature Cat make all-natural valentine cards with things found in nature. There are so many ways to show you care.

What’s better than a big red heart? How about a big red dog? In this episode of Clifford the Big Red Dog, Cleo gets a surprise, and learns the joy of giving and sharing with friends.

FOR PARENTS: GIFTS FROM THE HEART

Get out the construction paper, scissors, crayons, and glue! Valentine’s Day is a great time to do a little crafting together. Decorate your home with a tissue paper stained glass heart, hanger heart wreaths, and doily butterflies.

Nothing says “I love you” like a sweet treat. Show your valentines you’re thinking of them by making and gifting some festive red velvet Oreos or red velvet pancakes (colored with beets)!

FOR EDUCATORS: CLASSROOM "WORKS OF HEART"

Spread the love in your classroom! Make salt dough ladybug valentines or these painted heart valentines for students to exchange. Watch this video to learn why we celebrate Valentine’s Day, and try this word search to identify vocabulary from the video.

Looking for an easy-to-make valentine to give your students? Try these Valentine’s Day pencils for a functional and festive gift. You can even add a cute message like “You have the write stuff!” or “You are so sharp!”.

BEGINNING FEBRUARY 16 AT 9 A.M. - AN ARTHUR MEGA MARATHON!

Arthur, the iconic series based on the bestselling books by Marc Brown, will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a special marathon, including four new episodes, which culminate in a much-anticipated ending that gives a glimpse into what’s in store for the future of these beloved characters.

The marathon will feature more than 250 episodes and movie specials back-to-back on the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and livestream, as well as on the PBS KIDS YouTube channel, from February 16 at 9 a.m. EST to February 21 at 5 p.m. EST.

The four brand-new episodes will stream free on PBS KIDS on February 21, concluding the show’s 25th and final television season.

