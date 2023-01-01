Making the Most of Your Local Library, Easter & Passover!

FOR KIDS: CELEBRATING EASTER AND PASSOVER

This month, we celebrate Easter and Passover . Passover is celebrated from April 5th to 13th and Easter is celebrated on April 9th. Celebrate Passover by making charoset and reading these stories about the week long observance. Try these egg-cellent crafts for Easter! Make a bunny garland or an Easter egg wreath . Once the holiday is over, try these different uses for plastic eggs .

FOR PARENTS: MAKING THE MOST OF YOUR LOCAL LIBRARY

Visiting the library opens up new worlds for children . Every child is a reader, even if they can’t yet read the words . Checking out books and reading as a family can help children develop foundational reading skills . On April 25th, we celebrate National Library Workers Day. Before your next visit, make a thank you card for your local librarian and review these ways to make the most of your local library !