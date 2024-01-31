© 2024 Connecticut Public

Meet Lyla! New PBS Kids Show: Lyla in the Loop

Premiering on February 5th, Lyla in the Loop is a hilariously engaging show for children 4-8 to practice creative problem-solving and critical thinking skills! Lyla and her friends and family love to use their imagination and creativity to solve problems in their community!
Meet Lyla! New PBS Kids Show: Lyla in the Loop
FOR KIDS: MEET LYLA!
Lyla Loops loves to build, fix, design, and try new things! She sees possibilities where others may not and loves to solve problems! Meet the other Lyla in the Loop characters here and play these engineering and creative games to prepare for the premiere!

FOR PARENTS: PRACTICING CREATIVE PROBLEM-SOLVING
In Lyla in the Loop, parents Lydia and Louis Loops are always encouraging their children to solve problems on their own- using creative problem-solving. Solving problems independently helps children build stamina and persevere through challenges. These parenting hacks will help your children become problem solvers too!

FOR EDUCATORS: AFRICAN AMERICAN PROBLEM SOLVERS
Today is the first day of Black History Month! All month long, Learning Snacks will share the stories of inspiring African Americans who have changed our history forever. This week, we celebrate heroes in STEM like Percy Julian, Katherine Johnson, and Ed Dwight. This link offers additional lessons and videos about black scientists and engineers.

    LYLA IN THE LOOP
    is about Lyla Loops and her fantastical blue sidekick, Stu, who use creative and strategic problem-solving and critical thinking skills to help their family, friends, and community!
    Quick Links