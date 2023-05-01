© 2023 Connecticut Public

Memorial Day: Remembering and Honoring

On the final Monday in May, we celebrate Memorial Day. Memorial Day is a day to honor those who have passed away serving in the United States military.
FOR KIDS: MEMORIAL DAY RECIPES AND CRAFTS
Before Memorial Day was established as a holiday, it was known as Decoration Day. The name came from people decorating soldiers' graves to honor their memory. Decorate your home with these paper flags or popsicle stick American flags to celebrate! Or try these Memorial Day recipes at your next family cookout.

FOR PARENTS: SUPPORTING MILITARY FAMILIES
Memorial Day is also a day to honor military families and the sacrifices they make for our country. Navigating change is a big part of military life. Talking to children about how families come in all shapes and sizes and promoting emotional intelligence is a great way to support. This collection from Sesame Street Workshop offers resources for military families in Spanish and English.

FOR EDUCATORS: MEMORIAL DAY RESOURCES AND LESSONS
Memorial Day is a federal holiday, which means a long weekend for most. Make sure to take the time in your classroom to educate students on why school is closed. These videos and lessons will help support your classroom lessons: