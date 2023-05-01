Memorial Day: Remembering and Honoring

FOR KIDS: MEMORIAL DAY RECIPES AND CRAFTS

Before Memorial Day was established as a holiday, it was known as Decoration Day. The name came from people decorating soldiers' graves to honor their memory. Decorate your home with these paper flags or popsicle stick American flags to celebrate! Or try these Memorial Day recipes at your next family cookout.

FOR PARENTS: SUPPORTING MILITARY FAMILIES

Memorial Day is also a day to honor military families and the sacrifices they make for our country. Navigating change is a big part of military life. Talking to children about how families come in all shapes and sizes and promoting emotional intelligence is a great way to support. This collection from Sesame Street Workshop offers resources for military families in Spanish and English.

FOR EDUCATORS: MEMORIAL DAY RESOURCES AND LESSONS

Memorial Day is a federal holiday, which means a long weekend for most. Make sure to take the time in your classroom to educate students on why school is closed. These videos and lessons will help support your classroom lessons:

