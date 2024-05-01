New PBS Kids Specials and Celebrate Cinco de Mayo!

FOR KIDS: NEW DANIEL TIGER AND NATURE CAT!

Nature Cat and his pals have reached the end of the Nature Curiosity List. What are they to do? Find out in this all-new movie special, Nature Cat’s Nature Movie Special Extraordinaire!

NEW episodes of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood premiere starting May 6th! Join Daniel and friends for a pizza party, a trip to the beach, and a Tiger family walk. While you wait for the premiere date, check out this episode playlist and play your favorite Daniel Tiger games!

FOR PARENTS: CINCO DE MAYO RECIPES

Cinco De Mayo is a huge celebration of Mexican history and culture! And what better way to celebrate than with food! Share Mexican culture with your family with these delicious recipes for Tortas de Milanesa, Mexican red chilaquiles, and elote (Mexican corn on the cob!) And for dessert, no churn Mexican ice cream!

FOR EDUCATORS: THE REAL REASON FOR CINCO DE MAYO!

If you thought Cinco de Mayo was about Mexican independence, you are in for a surprise! Share this video with your class to learn the real reason behind the holiday. Enjoy a Cinco de Mayo celebration as a classroom or see how the traditional Mexican dishes (tortas and tamales!) are made.