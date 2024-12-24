New Year, New Adventures: Ringing in 2025 with PBS Kids!

FOR KIDS: CELEBRATE NEW YEAR'S WITH ARTHUR!

How do you celebrate New Year’s? Ever wonder how Arthur celebrated his first New Year’s? Check out this full episode to find out! After watching, write out your New Year’s resolutions !

FOR PARENTS: END THE YEAR WITH FAMILY FUN

Waiting for the ball to drop as a family is an event like no other! Make the season of joy last with 31 activities to do before the end of 2024 ! Sharing traditions as a family and making resolutions together keeps the fun going all night long.