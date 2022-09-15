New Year, New Goals!

FOR KIDS: NEW YEAR'S CRAFTS AND VIDEOS

3, 2, 1, Happy New Year ! Celebrate the new year and create two types of calendars for 2023! Enjoy these New Year-themed clips featuring Arthur , Odd Squad , and Word Girl .

FOR PARENTS: FAMILY GOAL SETTING

Before you ring in the new year with your family, try something new with these 31 simple activities . Keep the family time going by making goals for 2023 and practicing perseverance . Then, enjoy a family-style New Year’s Eve !

FOR EDUCATORS: CLASSROOM RESOLUTIONS