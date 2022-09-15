© 2022 Connecticut Public

New Year, New Goals!

It’s almost time to ring in the new year! On January 1st around the world, people celebrate the end of one year and the beginning of the next. Some people make resolutions for the new year or attend parties to celebrate. How are you planning on celebrating 2023?
FOR KIDS: NEW YEAR'S CRAFTS AND VIDEOS

3, 2, 1, Happy New Year! Celebrate the new year and create two types of calendars for 2023! Enjoy these New Year-themed clips featuring Arthur, Odd Squad, and Word Girl.

FOR PARENTS: FAMILY GOAL SETTING

Before you ring in the new year with your family, try something new with these 31 simple activities. Keep the family time going by making goals for 2023 and practicing perseverance. Then, enjoy a family-style New Year’s Eve!

FOR EDUCATORS: CLASSROOM RESOLUTIONS

Practice counting down to the new year with these Odd Squad and Cyberchase clips! The new year is a great time to reset and review classroom procedures and norms. Reflect on the past year and set new goals with this reflection worksheet in English and Spanish.