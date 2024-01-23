Online Safety and Holocaust Remembrance

FOR KIDS: DIGITAL GAMES

When it’s this cold, playing outside isn’t always an option. Keep warm and play some cozy games on your computer or tablet. Missing the outdoors? Check out these nature games that will get you thinking of spring! PBS Kids has tons of new games to play online.

FOR PARENTS: ONLINE SAFETY TIPS

Should children be using social media? How much screen time is too much? For children to enjoy both to the fullest, they need to know how to safely explore the web. January 28th is Data Privacy Day. The internet can be amazing for children to learn new things and these tips can help children navigate it safely.

FOR EDUCATORS: REMEMBERING THE HOLOCAUST

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is each year on January 27th to memorialize the 6 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust. Held on the anniversary of Auchawitz, we remember those who passed and the survivors by sharing their stories. These Holocaust Pedagogy lessons teach about the events while advocating for peace.

