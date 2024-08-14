Pattern Playtime!

FOR KIDS: PATTERN PUZZLES!

We can play with patterns with shapes, music, art, and movement. Try solving the pattern puzzles in this Odd Squad coding game and color-by-number ! Or play pattern games like Planet Pal , Cyber Pattern Player , or Chicken Dance to practice your skills! And be sure to tune in to new episodes of Lyla in the Loop as she practices sequencing and using patterns to solve problems in her community!

FOR PARENTS: PATTERN PLAY AT HOME!

Younger children can experiment with patterns by playing with manipulatives or copying your actions . Children ages 6-8 can begin to play with more complex patterns and find missing parts in sequences. Playing games like dominoes or making beaded bracelets is a great way to practice patterns at home!