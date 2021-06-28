Places to Go and People to See

LITTLE: There are so many ways to get from here to there; Big Bird and friends are well aware.

MIDDLE: Electric cars and biofuels, hydrogen fuel cells and solar grids – transportation infrastructure has a lot of moving parts!

BIGGER: According to one scientist who helped make it happen, watching a test of the Mars Rover landing was more “herkedy-jerkedy” than expected!

THINKALONG: Something to Consider – If it takes so much energy to transport people, school buses must play some role in carbon emissions. Transporting millions of American school children five days per week is no small task! Reducing school attendance by one day per week could save 20% of those emissions. Of course, there are other things to consider, but should school weeks be four days instead of five?

