Plan a GREAT-ful Thanksgiving!

FOR KIDS: THANKSGIVING FUN WITH YOUR FAVORITE CHARACTERS

Explore different ways to celebrate Thanksgiving with this fun game featuring Arthur. Help him make a “thankfulness poster.” Plus, join Maya and Miguel in the best Thanksgiving ever in this video.

FOR PARENTS: PRACTICING THANKFULNESS AND GRATITUDE

Practice being thankful with your family by making a gratitude jar or writing Thanksgiving thankful notes. After the big dinner, wind down with a good book about giving thanks or a book about the holiday. PBS KIDS offers additional Thanksgiving resources and crafts here.

FOR EDUCATORS: EXPLORING THE HISTORY OF THANKSGIVING

This month, explore the history of Thanksgiving with your students. This resource serves as a discussion guide to begin your conversations. Students can make a gratitude turkey, or play gratitude bingo for grades pre-K-kindergarten or grades 1-2. This self-paced lesson is suitable for upper-elementary through high school students. For a fun twist, see how astronauts celebrate Thanksgiving in space!

A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING

Thanksgiving is really more about the friends and family around the table than the food on your plate. Snoopy brings his own culinary style to this classic family special, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. Watch on Sunday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m. on CPTV and PBS KIDS 24/7. (Please note: This program will not be available via the CPTV and PBS KIDS 24/7 livestreams.)

A SESAME STREET SPECIAL FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY ON THANKSGIVING: SEE US COMING TOGETHER

It’s “Neighbor Day” on Sesame Street, and we have a new friend to meet! Ji-Young is a 7-year-old Korean American who teaches us about the rich diversity of Asian and Pacific Islander (API) communities. Celebrity guests include actors Simu Liu and Anna Cathcart, comic book artist Jim Lee, chef Melissa King, television personality Padma Lakshmi and athlete Naomi Osaka. A reimagined version of the Sesame Street classic “The People in Your Neighborhood” reinforces that children of all backgrounds can be anything they want to be. Watch on PBS KIDS 24/7 on Thursday, November 25 at 9 a.m.

CELEBRATE THE SEASON WITH PBS KIDS

PBS KIDS is kicking off the winter holiday season with a festive lineup of special holiday programs from Molly of Denali, Arthur, Elinor Wonders Why, Donkey Hodie and Wild Kratts! Tune in from November 26 through December 25 to celebrate the season! Here’s the complete schedule.

