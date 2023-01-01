Pretend Play for President’s Day!

FOR KIDS: IMAGINATION GAMES

Let your imagination run wild! By using your imagination, you can be anything you want to be from the comfort of your own home. Pretend play is a great way to create memorization skills and overcome fears. Imagine you are a trolley conductor, working in a restaurant, or caring for a baby. The possibilities are endless!

FOR PARENTS: PRESIDENT'S DAY

On Monday, February 20th, we celebrate President’s Day to acknowledge the past and current leaders of our government. As school is closed for the holiday, it’s a good idea to take the time to recognize the day at home. Try writing an “I Will Make a Difference” speech and discuss leadership as a family. Or read these books celebrating Abraham Lincoln, our 16th president.

FOR EDUCATORS: CELEBRATING HISTORICAL BLACK WOMEN

This week, we honor Black History Month by celebrating the numerous contributions African American women have made to our society. From creating some of the most amazing written works in history, like Toni Morrison, Zora Neale Hurston, and Maya Angelou, to fighting for freedom like Harriet Tubman, black women have shaped our world today. And some have even been beyond Earth, like Mae Jemison!