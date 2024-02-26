© 2024 Connecticut Public

Ready to Read!

On this Leap Day, we are beginning to get ready for Read Across America 2024! Beginning next week, classrooms and families all about the nation will celebrate with reading marathons and read-alouds. This all leads up to Read Across America Day on March 7th. This year’s theme is celebrating a world of diverse readers.
FOR KIDS: PBS KIDS READ ALONGS
Share a story with one of your favorite celebrities in these PBS Kids Read Alongs. The newest videos feature author Christian Robinson as he reads his book “You Matter” and former basketball point guard Dwayne Wade as he reads “Welcome to the Party” by Gabrielle Union. After you read, try one of these paired activities!

FOR PARENTS: DIVERSE BOOK LISTS
This year’s Read Across America theme is all about diverse characters and readers. PBS Kids offers tons of book lists with diverse characters, families, and topics for children of all ages. Check out this link for parents for hands-on activities, games, and reading tips to enhance your child’s decoding and comprehension skills.

FOR EDUCATORS: READING LESSONS AND ACTIVITIES
As many Connecticut teachers begin to prepare for state testing, finding engaging lesson plans can be tough. PBS Learning Media offers lesson collections to assist with your reading planning as students learn comprehension and foundational skills. Preschool through first graders will enjoy these Between the Lions lessons in early reading while all elementary students can engage in these Reading Rainbow lessons about a variety of topics.

    LYLA IN THE LOOP
    is about Lyla Loops and her fantastical blue sidekick, Stu, who use creative and strategic problem-solving and critical thinking skills to help their family, friends, and community!
    MEET LYLA


