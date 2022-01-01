Roadtripping? Take PBS KIDS Along

Try these festive games and videos to make time on the road fly by:

1. Celebrate Nochebuena and Three King’s Day with Alma in this episode of Alma’s Way. Three King’s Day is traditionally celebrated in Spain and Latin American nations on January 6 as a day of gift-giving, parades, and family festivities that close the Christmas holiday season until next year.

2. Play Hide & Seek with Elinor and friends! Elinor Wonders Why encourages children to follow their curiosity, ask questions when they don't understand, and find answers using science inquiry skills.

3. In the Fish Force with Ruff Ruffman game, solve problems and answer questions through experimentation.

4. Go on a holiday learning adventure with Sid the Science Kid and learn about hot and cold temperatures. Then play Snowflake Match with Sid and friends!

5. Make New Year’s resolutions with your favorite Odd Squad characters in this episode excerpt!

The PBS KIDS Video app gives kids and parents access to thousands of free videos, including full episodes and clips from top PBS KIDS series. Stream the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel on the app to watch what’s airing on Connecticut Public’s local PBS KIDS channel right now.



The PBS KIDS Games app lets your little ones play free learning games with your favorite PBS KIDS characters anytime, anywhere. Games for kids 2-8 will be added all the time, encouraging your child to engage in skills related to science, math, creativity, and more in gameplay alongside their favorite characters! The app includes resources for parents and caregivers, too.

