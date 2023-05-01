Seas the Day! Water and Ocean Activities

FOR KIDS: WATER AND OCEAN THEMED GAMES

Experimenting with water can help us keep cool in the summer heat. Make glowing water or experiment with “walking water” . Learn about what objects sink or float and build a dam to explore water flow. There are so many ways to play with water .

Looking to stay dry but still enjoy some water filled fun? Try these ocean themed games on PBSKids.org or on the PBS Kids Games app :



FOR PARENTS: EXPLORING THE OCEAN WITH CHILDREN

Earth’s oceans are filled with amazing animals and incredible habitats. The ocean is the perfect subject to encourage curiosity and wonder about our world. Explore the ocean with kids by visiting virtual aquariums or by reading books all about ocean animals . Make a paper plate aquarium and fill it with the creatures you learned about together!

FOR EDUCATORS: MARINE SCIENCE

Children of all ages enjoy learning about the ocean. These activities and lessons will help children ask questions and explore inquiries about the deep blue sea:

Grades PreK-2:



Grades 3-8:



Grades 6-8:



Grades 9-12:

