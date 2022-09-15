Seasonal Fall Fun! Games & Recipes
FOR KIDS: FALL GAMES AND CRAFTS
We can see all the colors of the rainbow in the autumn leaves! This season, take a nature walk and make art from the leaves you find! Create leaf and bark art or make a leaf suncatcher to decorate your home for fall!
FOR PARENTS: FALL RECIPES
Pumpkin, cinnamon, and apple are three popular flavors we see in autumn. Try some new recipes for sweet potato cinnamon rolls, a pumpkin smoothie, or spiced apple walnut pancakes! After enjoying your sweet autumn treat, enjoy reading a story that celebrates the season!
FOR EDUCATORS: OBSERVING AUTUMN
Celebrate the fall season while learning math, literacy, and science! Observe nature landscapes to create your own art pieces while learning science. Teach children of all ages to appreciate the wonders of fall using this collection of lessons and activities.