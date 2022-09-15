© 2022 Connecticut Public

Seasonal Fall Fun! Games & Recipes

The fall season offers inspiration in all forms. From the beautiful colors of the changing leaves, to delicious fall flavors, there are so many ways to celebrate the season!
Family walking together through the autumn woods
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+
-

FOR KIDS: FALL GAMES AND CRAFTS

We can see all the colors of the rainbow in the autumn leaves! This season, take a nature walk and make art from the leaves you find! Create leaf and bark art or make a leaf suncatcher to decorate your home for fall!

FOR PARENTS: FALL RECIPES

Pumpkin, cinnamon, and apple are three popular flavors we see in autumn. Try some new recipes for sweet potato cinnamon rolls, a pumpkin smoothie, or spiced apple walnut pancakes! After enjoying your sweet autumn treat, enjoy reading a story that celebrates the season!

FOR EDUCATORS: OBSERVING AUTUMN

Celebrate the fall season while learning math, literacy, and science! Observe nature landscapes to create your own art pieces while learning science. Teach children of all ages to appreciate the wonders of fall using this collection of lessons and activities.