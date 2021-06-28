Skele-FUN and Spooky Science

FOR KIDS: GAMES & CRAFTS SO ENTERTAINING, IT'S SCARY!

It’s almost time to trick-or-treat! Get ready for the sweetest night of the year with these free online Halloween games featuring your favorite PBS KIDS characters.

Don’t forget your treat bag! Make three different kinds of treat bags to hold your candy or to pass out to trick-or-treaters.

FOR PARENTS: A GUIDE FOR SPOOKY & SAFE FAMILY FUN

Make sure your child is ready for a safe and spooky Halloween night! Check out our Parents Guide to Celebrating Halloween for crafts, decorations, games, and tips for a safe spooky season.

Need some last-minute costume ideas? Your child can dress up as their favorite PBS KIDS characters like Elinor, WordGirl, Daniel Tiger, and more.

FOR EDUCATORS: HOW ABOUT SOME SCIENCE WITH YOUR SCARES?

Students can explore why the moon turns red during a total lunar eclipse with Ready Jet Go! and learn about why bats are helpful creatures with Sid the Science Kid in these Halloween-themed clips.

Students will love making this creepy slime! Students can discuss stages of matter and compare this sticky substance to objects in your classroom with this lesson plan featuring Nature Cat.

