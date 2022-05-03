Splashing into Summer

FOR KIDS: MAKE A 4TH OF JULY ROCKET!

On Independence Day, we celebrate with fireworks, cook-outs, and hanging by the pool! But have you ever thought of making your own rocket using recyclables? Even though this rocket doesn’t fly in the sky, it is a festive way to celebrate! After making your rocket, learn more about why we celebrate Independence Day with one of these stories.

FOR PARENTS: WATER PLAY ON A HOT JULY DAY!

Water play can benefit children at all different developmental stages. Whether it is experimenting with water or investigating how objects sink or float in different types of water, children of all ages can participate in water play.

Children can also explore water in different forms by making ice chalk or an ice sculpture!

FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING ABOUT WATER

Students in all grades can learn about water and experiment with its properties. Younger students will enjoy this experiment with pennies and water.

Older students may be interested in learning about the water cycle or investigating during this water on a string experiment. Water is all around us and is a great and easy way to spark curiosity in students!