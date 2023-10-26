Spooktacular Fun Inside!

FOR KIDS: GHOSTLY GAMES AND CLIPS!

PBS Kids is here with Halloween episodes of Word World and Sesame Street! Check out this Halloween YouTube playlist featuring your favorite PBS Kids characters. Or play these Halloween games for frightening fun!

FOR PARENTS: CREEPY CRAFTS AND CARVINGS!

Prepare your ghouls and goblins for a night of tricks and treats with these tips! Try carving a PBS Kids themed pumpkin or make some of these halloween crafts to get in the spooky spirit.

FOR EDUCATORS: HALLOWEEN HISTORY

Years ago, Halloween started as a celebration of spirits. Halloween shares common roots with Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. The three day celebration originated in Mexico to honor passed loved ones and share memories. Check out this clip from Let’s Go Luna or read these books about Día de los Muertos with your class to learn more! The PBS Learning Media Halloween Collection has even more activities to celebrate with your students.

