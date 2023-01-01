© 2023 Connecticut Public

Spread the Love! Valentines and Black History Month

This week, we will be getting to the HEART of February with Valentine’s Day and Black History Month activities. Spend time as a family this week crafting, reading, and learning together.
FOR KIDS: VALENTINE'S DAY CRAFTS

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate kindness, friendship and love. Spend time with the ones you love making Valentine’s Day crafts and activities. Children of any age will enjoy making valentine cards and HeARTwork of their own! After you craft your heart out, cuddle up with these Valentine’s Day themed episodes featuring your favorite PBS Kids shows.

FOR PARENTS: BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Black History Month is a time to celebrate African American heroes and the differences they have made in our world. These activities inspired by historical African American figures will inspire you and your family. Celebrate black stories and black art to teach your children all month long.

FOR EDUCATORS: CELEBRATING BLACK ATHLETES

Black athletes were not allowed to compete in professional sports for most of the 19th and early 20th centuries. Trailblazers like Jackie Robinson and Muhammad Ali are legends today for their incredible skill and powerful commitment to civil rights. PBS Learning Media offers lessons and videos to celebrate the amazing black athletes that influence us: