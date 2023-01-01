Spread the Love! Valentines and Black History Month

FOR KIDS: VALENTINE'S DAY CRAFTS

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate kindness, friendship and love. Spend time with the ones you love making Valentine’s Day crafts and activities . Children of any age will enjoy making valentine cards and HeARTwork of their own! After you craft your heart out, cuddle up with these Valentine’s Day themed episodes featuring your favorite PBS Kids shows.

FOR PARENTS: BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Black History Month is a time to celebrate African American heroes and the differences they have made in our world. These activities inspired by historical African American figures will inspire you and your family. Celebrate black stories and black art to teach your children all month long.

FOR EDUCATORS: CELEBRATING BLACK ATHLETES