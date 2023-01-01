Spread the Love! Valentines and Black History Month
FOR KIDS: VALENTINE'S DAY CRAFTS
Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate kindness, friendship and love. Spend time with the ones you love making Valentine’s Day crafts and activities. Children of any age will enjoy making valentine cards and HeARTwork of their own! After you craft your heart out, cuddle up with these Valentine’s Day themed episodes featuring your favorite PBS Kids shows.
FOR PARENTS: BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Black History Month is a time to celebrate African American heroes and the differences they have made in our world. These activities inspired by historical African American figures will inspire you and your family. Celebrate black stories and black art to teach your children all month long.
FOR EDUCATORS: CELEBRATING BLACK ATHLETES
Black athletes were not allowed to compete in professional sports for most of the 19th and early 20th centuries. Trailblazers like Jackie Robinson and Muhammad Ali are legends today for their incredible skill and powerful commitment to civil rights. PBS Learning Media offers lessons and videos to celebrate the amazing black athletes that influence us:
- “American Exceptionalism” & The Role of Elite Black Athletes in Society
- The Role of Sports and Sports Figures in Society
- The Civil Rights Movement: Black Power in Sports