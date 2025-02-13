Spread the Love! Valentine’s Day and Random Act of Kindness Day
FOR KIDS: MAKING KINDNESS CARDS!
Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to create a beautiful card for someone you love! Whether it’s a family member or a friend, these PBS Kids valentines are sure to wow! These salt dough love bug themed cards make a beautiful keepsake. Or make a friendship card with a nice message to show someone how much you care! After you get crafty, tune in to new Pinkalicious & Peterrific episodes and podcasts, streaming all month long!
FOR PARENTS: VALENTINE'S DAY CRAFTS AND RECIPES
A handmade gift or a homemade treat is a wonderful gift on Valentine’s Day! Start the morning off right with these red velvet heart shaped pancakes naturally dyed with beets. Or try a delicious chocolate recipe to celebrate. Decorate with or gift these heart hanger wreaths, doily butterflies, and tissue paper stained glass hearts. Everyone is sure to adore these thoughtful decorations!
FOR EDUCATORS: LESSONS FROM THE HEART!
Celebrating Valentine’s Day and kindness in the classroom is a great way to bring students together to share feelings, celebrate relationships, and create a strong sense of community. Teach students about the history of the holiday or explore the relationships between variables with this Valentine’s Day card exchange.
Ugga mugga! There are so many ways to say "I love you." How do YOU tell someone their special? 💖 #ValentinesDay