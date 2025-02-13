Spread the Love! Valentine’s Day and Random Act of Kindness Day

FOR KIDS: MAKING KINDNESS CARDS!

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to create a beautiful card for someone you love! Whether it’s a family member or a friend, these PBS Kids valentines are sure to wow! These salt dough love bug themed cards make a beautiful keepsake. Or make a friendship card with a nice message to show someone how much you care! After you get crafty, tune in to new Pinkalicious & Peterrific episodes and podcasts , streaming all month long!

FOR PARENTS: VALENTINE'S DAY CRAFTS AND RECIPES

A handmade gift or a homemade treat is a wonderful gift on Valentine’s Day! Start the morning off right with these red velvet heart shaped pancakes naturally dyed with beets. Or try a delicious chocolate recipe to celebrate. Decorate with or gift these heart hanger wreaths , doily butterflies , and tissue paper stained glass hearts . Everyone is sure to adore these thoughtful decorations!