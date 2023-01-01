Spring Break Travel and Animal Lessons

FOR KIDS: OUR FURRY FRIENDS

On April 11th, we celebrated National Pet Day, but there is always time to celebrate your furry friend ! We love learning about animals and must know how to keep them safe ! Sometimes, our family members are allergic to pets, making it difficult to have an animal in your home. Try having a make-believe pet , playing these animal games , or tune in to brand new episodes of Nature Cat from April 17th-20th to get your critter fix!

FOR PARENTS: SPRING BREAK TRAVEL TIPS

Woo Hoo! Spring Break! Does your family plan on taking a trip? Whether you are planning on traveling by car, plane, or train, it is best to be prepared! Traveling with children can help kids discover and learn about the world around them. These tips for traveling with children are sure to make your trip a breeze. Download the PBS Kids Games App and PBS Kids Video App before your trip for a fun, safe, and free way to beat the travel boredom blues!