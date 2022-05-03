Starting Your Summer Adventure List!

FOR KIDS: SUMMER GAMES

Looking for some summer themed games! Look no further! PBS Kids offers free, educational, online games for kids to play all summer long. Try having a Splashtastic Beach Day with Pinkalicious and Peterrific or Rapid Race with Nature Cat!

After some screen time, remember to always take a break to enjoy a good book about summer or play outside in the sunshine!

FOR PARENTS: START YOUR SUMMER BUCKET LIST

Keep learning all summer long and make lasting memories with PBS Kid’s Summer of Possibilities! Where to begin? Check out PBS Kids Summer Checklist for a list of new activities to try with your kids: Build a fort? Learn a new song by heart? Invent a new sandwich? Download our summer activity book packed with games and a summer reading chart. (Also perfect for beating summer boredom or long road trips!)

FOR EDUCATORS: ENCOURAGING LEARNING OVER THE SUMMER

Summer is a wonderful time for students and teachers to rest and take a break. It is also important to continue learning over the summer to avoid regression and stimulate brain development.

Teachers can share PBS Kid’s Summer Reading Chart with families as a way to track reading over the summer. Share this Sesame Street Physical Activity Resource Packet with families before summer break to encourage fine and gross motor skill development and to keep your students moving!