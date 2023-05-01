Summer of Adventure
FOR KIDS: SUMMER MATH
Math is all around us, even when we aren’t in class. Test your skills over the summer with these math games. Going on a road trip? Make some math trail mix to snack on in the car and try these road trip math games. Even a trip to the supermarket can be made into a math game with this grocery store math bingo!
FOR PARENTS: SUMMER READING
Summertime means a much-needed break for many children. Getting a child to pick up a book with all the devices and distractions available at their fingertips can be difficult. You may need to get creative with summer reading to help your children get started. These themed summer reading collections will ensure that there is a book for your child no matter the occasion:
- Children's Books about Camping
- Books That Celebrate National Parks
- Best Gardening Books for Kids
- 12 Picture Books about Weather
- 10 Picture Books that Inspire Outdoor Exploration
FOR EDUCATORS: SUMMER LEARNING CONTINUES!
Schools out for summer! Keep the learning going by exploring all the ways learning exists in our everyday routines. PBS Learning Media offers collections of activities for students of all ages. The Summer Camp collection offers fun, exploratory activities for PreK- 5th-grade students. The Summer Learning collection offers academic and social-emotional activities for middle school and high school-aged students. Every day is an opportunity to learn something new!