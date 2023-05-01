© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summer of Adventure

Summer is here! And so is PBS Kids’ Summer of Adventure! Explore and learn all summer long with a variety of math, literacy, and science activities. Ask a lot of questions, try something new, and get creative this summer with PBS Kids!
Learning Snacks: Summer of Adventure
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+
-

FOR KIDS: SUMMER MATH
Math is all around us, even when we aren’t in class. Test your skills over the summer with these math games. Going on a road trip? Make some math trail mix to snack on in the car and try these road trip math games. Even a trip to the supermarket can be made into a math game with this grocery store math bingo!

FOR PARENTS: SUMMER READING
Summertime means a much-needed break for many children. Getting a child to pick up a book with all the devices and distractions available at their fingertips can be difficult. You may need to get creative with summer reading to help your children get started. These themed summer reading collections will ensure that there is a book for your child no matter the occasion:

FOR EDUCATORS: SUMMER LEARNING CONTINUES!
Schools out for summer! Keep the learning going by exploring all the ways learning exists in our everyday routines. PBS Learning Media offers collections of activities for students of all ages. The Summer Camp collection offers fun, exploratory activities for PreK- 5th-grade students. The Summer Learning collection offers academic and social-emotional activities for middle school and high school-aged students. Every day is an opportunity to learn something new!

Summer of Adventure
Throughout the entire summer, explore and have fun using a range of free PBS KIDS resources. Hands-on activities and games that enhance reading, math, science, and enjoyment can pique curiosity and creativity.
Learn More


Quick Links