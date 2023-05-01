Summer of Adventure

FOR KIDS: SUMMER MATH

Math is all around us, even when we aren’t in class. Test your skills over the summer with these math games . Going on a road trip? Make some math trail mix to snack on in the car and try these road trip math games . Even a trip to the supermarket can be made into a math game with this grocery store math bingo !

FOR PARENTS: SUMMER READING

Summertime means a much-needed break for many children. Getting a child to pick up a book with all the devices and distractions available at their fingertips can be difficult. You may need to get creative with summer reading to help your children get started. These themed summer reading collections will ensure that there is a book for your child no matter the occasion:

