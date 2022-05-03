Summer Routines and Celebrations!

FOR KIDS: SUMMER ROUTINES

When changing to the summer schedule, it is important to develop different routines. Consistent routines provide comfort and security to young children’s lives. Following a schedule can help make children feel safe and often leads to better behavior and cooperation. Try creating a calendar or make a weekly planner to assist your children in adjusting to the summer schedule!

FOR PARENTS: FATHER's DAY AND JUNETEENTH

On July 19th, we celebrate two important holidays, Father’s Day and Juneteenth.

On Father’s Day, we honor fatherhood of all kinds, parental bonds, and the influence of the Dads in our lives. Remember to celebrate fatherhood genuinely. It’s an opportunity to talk about the kinds of roles that both parents play to support their families. Don’t forget to make a father’s day card for a special dad you know!

Juneteenth celebrates the freedom of the last group of enslaved people in the United States. It was announced to the people in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 – more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation!

Today, Juneteenth is an historical remembrance, and a celebration of freedom, kindness, and love. Try these five ways to celebrate Juneteenth with your family or read a book about Juneteenth to learn more about the history of the holiday.

FOR EDUCATORS: THE SCIENCE OF SUMMER

Before break begins, try out a new science lesson! PBS Learning Media’s Science of Summer offers science activities and videos for students of all ages to explore the season.

Continue the learning all summer long by sharing these Summer Learning resources for students in grades 6-12 and these Summer Fun activities for elementary students.

Looking to prevent the “summer slide”? This video and resource collection offer tips and handouts for teachers and families to encourage literacy and math skills during the break.

