Sunny Days and Educational Play: It’s PBS Kids’ Summer of Adventure!

As the weather continues to heat up, so does the summer fun! PBS Kids’ Summer of Adventure keeps the learning going at home from hands-on science, learning games, and outdoor activities to keep brains sharp through school break. Make this summer unforgettable with exciting moments of discovery and growth!
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
FOR KIDS: OUTDOOR ADVENTURE!
There is so much to explore in your own backyard! Become a backyard scientist and play nature observation bingo or paint with nature. Or get crafty creating frozen chalk paint or make a DIY fairy house!

FOR PARENTS: INCORPORATING MATH INTO YOUR EVERYDAY
Incorporate learning into your everyday routine at home this summer with these math activities! Try grocery store bingo or make a delicious math trail mix! Keep kids excited about learning over the summer by asking questions and encouraging curiosity through games like Sakto, featuring Jelly, Ben, and Pogo. In this new game, children practice problem solving and sorting by size, shape, and color.

FOR EDUCATORS: LET'S KEEP LEARNING!
School is out but learning is always in! The Camp PBS Learning Media Collection offers educational summer activities for students of all ages. With topics like art, storytelling, animals, and space, there’s always something new to explore!

PBS Kids summer of adventure
Summer of Adventure
Dive into a summer of adventure with a wide range of free resources from PBS KIDS. Ignite curiosity and creativity with engaging activities and games that promote literacy, math, science, and entertainment.
Explore Now


Quick Links