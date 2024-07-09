Sunny Days and Educational Play: It’s PBS Kids’ Summer of Adventure!

FOR KIDS: OUTDOOR ADVENTURE!

There is so much to explore in your own backyard! Become a backyard scientist and play nature observation bingo or paint with nature. Or get crafty creating frozen chalk paint or make a DIY fairy house!

FOR PARENTS: INCORPORATING MATH INTO YOUR EVERYDAY

Incorporate learning into your everyday routine at home this summer with these math activities! Try grocery store bingo or make a delicious math trail mix! Keep kids excited about learning over the summer by asking questions and encouraging curiosity through games like Sakto, featuring Jelly, Ben, and Pogo. In this new game, children practice problem solving and sorting by size, shape, and color.

FOR EDUCATORS: LET'S KEEP LEARNING!

School is out but learning is always in! The Camp PBS Learning Media Collection offers educational summer activities for students of all ages. With topics like art, storytelling, animals, and space, there’s always something new to explore!

