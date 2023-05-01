Sweet Summertime! Sweet Treat Recipes and New Molly of Denali
FOR KIDS: TREAT YOURSELF TO PBS KIDS!
Help serve customers their favorite sundaes in Donkey Hodie’s Froyo Stand! Or test out your math skills and make a cake with Peg + Cat! Then, check out these sweet clips from your favorite PBS Kid’s shows:
- Let’s Go Luna: Choco’s Chocolate Shop
- Peg + Cat: Chocolate Sorting
- Odd Squad: Dessert for Three
- Daniel Tiger: Picking an Ice Cream Flavor
FOR PARENTS: DESSERT RECIPES
Famous pastry chef Jacques Torres said “Life is short. Eat dessert first!” - and we agree!
Try a new chocolate or ice cream recipe this week like these cashew chocolate fudgesicles or Mexican ice cream! Homemade ice cream is easier than you may think!
Try a native Alaska ice cream called “nivagi”, a favorite of Molly of Denali. Once your ice cream is taste-test approved, enjoy the NEW Molly of Denali! Molly and her family take an epic river trip to a ceremony honoring her late Grandma Catherine in the special "Wise Raven and Old Crow" premiering on July 10th.
FOR EDUCATORS: SUGARY SCIENCE
Chemistry and engineering are required to make some of our favorite sweet treats. Learn about the steps to make chocolate and its amazing history in this video. Engineers have worked hard to create the perfect ice cream using special machinery. Show off your science knowledge by experimenting to make the perfect ice cream at home in this experiment!