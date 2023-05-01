Sweet Summertime! Sweet Treat Recipes and New Molly of Denali

FOR KIDS: TREAT YOURSELF TO PBS KIDS!

Help serve customers their favorite sundaes in Donkey Hodie’s Froyo Stand ! Or test out your math skills and make a cake with Peg + Cat! Then, check out these sweet clips from your favorite PBS Kid’s shows:



FOR PARENTS: DESSERT RECIPES

Famous pastry chef Jacques Torres said “Life is short. Eat dessert first!” - and we agree!

Try a new chocolate or ice cream recipe this week like these cashew chocolate fudgesicles or Mexican ice cream ! Homemade ice cream is easier than you may think !

Try a native Alaska ice cream called “nivagi” , a favorite of Molly of Denali. Once your ice cream is taste-test approved, enjoy the NEW Molly of Denali! Molly and her family take an epic river trip to a ceremony honoring her late Grandma Catherine in the special "Wise Raven and Old Crow" premiering on July 10th.