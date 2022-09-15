Thank you, Veterans!
FOR KIDS: VETERANS DAY CRAFTS!
Veterans Day is a day to thank those who have fought to keep us safe. Make these Veterans Day finger puppets or color this page featuring Sesame Street! Looking to thank a veteran you know? Make them an appreciation card!
FOR PARENTS: CELEBRATING OUR COUNTRY
Celebrate freedom and thank our veterans by making some patriotic snacks and crafts! Make a red, white, and blueberry trifle for a delicious dessert or snack. Or make a patriotic paper flag to show your pride.
FOR EDUCATORS: VETERANS DAY LESSONS
Even though most schools are closed on Veterans Day, students should understand what the holiday is all about! Share the lesson, Veterans Day and the meaning of sacrifice, or watch and discuss this video, Voices of Veterans. Both activities are paired with discussion questions to encourage comprehension and inquiry.