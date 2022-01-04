The Librarians are Taking Over!

This Week: Recommended Favorites from

Bridgeport Public Library

The Paper Bird

Author & Illustrator: Lisa Anchin

(Dial Books for Young Readers, 2021)

The Paper Bird is about a girl named Annie who begins to lose her confidence when she suspects the other students are making fun of her artwork. This affects Annie so deeply, she finds it impossible to draw and loses interest in her daily activities. Anchin’s illustrations use color to portray Annie’s emotions: doubt is gray, while confidence and happiness flow like a rainbow. We learn that the spark of inspiration we’re looking for may be right before our eyes.

— Alexis Young, Youth Services Librarian, Newfield Branch Library

Whoever You Are

Author: Mem Fox; Illustrator: Leslie Staub

(Voyager Books, 2001)

Whoever You Are is one of my favorite picture books to read at storytime. The beautifully illustrated story shows children, who might not look the same, speak different languages, and have different homes and schools, are still all the same on the inside. This is a perfect multicultural storybook to teach children diversity and point out differences and similarities among people all over the world.

— Anna Knorovska, Youth Services Librarian, Burroughs-Saden Main Library

PAR-TAY! Dance of the Veggies (And Their Friends)

Author: Eloise Greenfield: Illustrator: Don Tate (Alazar Press, 2018)

The late poet Eloise Greenfield imagines a wild kitchen scene after the family goes out for the evening. The head of cabbage makes sure the coast is clear, then he "throws his head back and yells PAR-TAY!" The dancing begins...Zucchini is cool, String Bean is doing the pop hip-hop, and baby limas wobble-dance! Clever verse paired with Tate's ebullient illustrations will make any kid want to dance and sing! The book includes two pages on what is a vegetable.

— Bina Williams, MLS, Youth Services Librarian, North Branch Library

Interrupting Chicken

Author & Illustrator: David Ezra Stein

(Candlewick Press, 2018)

Papa has a problem – Little Red Chicken won’t stop interrupting their bedtime stories, preferring to jump in to save the characters herself. With a delightful plot and bright, colorful illustrations, Interrupting Chicken is the rare combination of adorable, clever, and funny. Rather than shaming kids for interrupting, it mirrors the ingenious ways children think – with empathy, enthusiasm, and creative problem-solving. Highly recommended for kids and their adults!

— Kristin Munley Graf, Youth Services Librarian, East Side Branch

Gaston

Author: Kelly DiPucchio, Illustrator: Christian Robinson (Atheneum Books for Young Readers, 2014)

Belonging is a theme as old as time. This adorable picture book brings home the message that we all belong somewhere, but not necessarily where it looks like we belong. Bulldog Gaston and Poodle Antoinette were switched at birth. Was switching back the right solution? Gaston and Antoinette are not so sure.

— Michele Jacobson, Branch Manager, Black Rock Branch

Lisa5201/Getty Images / E+ Adorable toddler with his grandfather relaxing at home reading a book together

Read Together!

Try these four ways to encourage family reading time. By swapping out screen time for bonding time with a good book, your child will strengthen their vocabulary, imagination and stamina.

LET YOUR CHILD CHOOSE

Reading should never feel like a chore! Kids have become accustomed to visually-engaging media like video games and television. For children to be engaged in reading, they should be shown a love of reading. This means allowing them to choose their books. Picture books, chapter books, magazines, and graphic novels are all great options. These five tips will help make reading fun for your child, and for you!

BUILD BRAIN POWER!

According to this study by Ohio State University, reading to children during their first five years of life may give them a 1.4 million-word edge over other kindergarteners.