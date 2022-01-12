Vamos a PBS KIDS! Spanish Language Learning

FOR KIDS: PRACTICE YOUR SPANISH WHILE PLAYING GAMES!

PBS KIDS offers many online games in Spanish featuring favorite characters.

In Sonido-Paluza, kids can build and play their own fun musical instruments with the Cat in the Hat, learning about musical concepts like pitch. Help Alma and her family decorate and plan activities for a party in Fiesta con Alma. In Dia Ocupado, join Curious George for 16 games about numbers and counting.

Plus, language learning is a wacky adventure with Oh Noah!. Online games feature Noah, his abuela, and his friends practicing how to communicate in both Spanish and English.

FOR PARENTS: LEARN TOGETHER AS A FAMILY WITH SALSA

Georgia Public Television’s original program Salsa combines puppets, animation, and live action in musical lessons that teach Spanish language and culture through common fairy tales. Visit the official site here to view individual lessons, vocabulary, and support materials. Why not learn together as a family?

The PBS KIDS for Parents website is available in Spanish translation. Select “Español” in the top-right corner of the webpage, and you can easily toggle between English and Spanish resources.

FOR EDUCATORS: RESOURCES TO SUPPORT YOUR ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNERS

Support English language learners in your classroom by providing resources in both Spanish and English.

Celebrate your bilingual students and reinforce a positive self-image with this Sesame Street video. Make your classroom a welcoming community for Spanish speakers — and learners — by labeling items with these flashcards or words of the week to practice vocabulary. PBS KIDS’ Teach Your Way Collection for grades PreK-2 offers student materials in Spanish!

CELEBRATE THE LIFE AND LEGACY OF DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is celebrated on Monday, January 17, 2022. Connecticut Public will honor the life and legacy of Dr. King with special programming. Find out more here »

In addition, PBS LearningMedia has resources available to help teach kids about Dr. King, the civil rights movement, and more. Educators can visit PBS LearningMedia for short videos and related lesson plans, featuring American Icons: Martin Luther King, Jr., Retro Report: Dr. Martin Luther King at Gee’s Bend, and more.

