Celebrating Kindness! Veterans Day and World Kindness Day
FOR KIDS: CEELBRATING VETERANS DAY
To celebrate Veterans Day, we show appreciation to those who have fought in the United States military to keep us safe. Have a finger puppet parade with these Sesame Street cutouts or make a patriotic paper flag.
FOR PARENTS: TEACHING CHILDREN TO SHOW KINDNESS
Kindness should be celebrated all year round! This week, play World Kindness Bingo as a family to practice ways to show love. Being kind isn't always easy! Having conversations about kindness with children can help us all better understand our feelings. Share these books together with collections for lessons in empathy and showing different ways that you care.
FOR EDUCATORS: THE KINDNESS CURRICULUM
PBS Learning Media’s Kindness Curriculum teaches us the direct benefits of teaching mindfulness in the classroom. Offered in both Spanish and English, the curriculum teaches lessons in attention, breath, and body, as well as lessons in emotions and showing you care. All 24 lessons can be used consecutively, or used separately for SEL support.