Wickedly Fun Halloween Ideas!
FOR KIDS: GHOULISH GAMES AND CREEPY CRAFTS
Halloween means costumes, pumpkin carving, and trick-or-treating for candy. Before the big night, decorate your home with glowing ghost jugs, handprint spiders, or spooky paper plate eyes! PBS Kids has tons of Halloween games and videos for you to celebrate the season!
FOR PARENTS: PREPARING CHILDREN FOR TRICK-OR-TREATING
Children of all ages love Halloween. It’s a great time for communities to come together and celebrate! Use this Halloween checklist and try these tips to help your children prepare for trick-or treating. Need a last minute costume idea? Why not dress up as your favorite PBS Kids character? For more Halloween ideas, check out these videos!
FOR EDUCATORS: HALLOWEEN HISTORY
Looking for some scare-free fun for your classroom? The PBS Learning Media Halloween collection offers videos, activities, and lesson plans for grades K-2 full of fightfull fun. Or share this video with students all about the history of Halloween!