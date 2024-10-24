Wickedly Fun Halloween Ideas!

FOR KIDS: GHOULISH GAMES AND CREEPY CRAFTS

Halloween means costumes, pumpkin carving , and trick-or-treating for candy. Before the big night, decorate your home with glowing ghost jugs , handprint spiders , or spooky paper plate eyes ! PBS Kids has tons of Halloween games and videos for you to celebrate the season!

FOR PARENTS: PREPARING CHILDREN FOR TRICK-OR-TREATING

Children of all ages love Halloween. It’s a great time for communities to come together and celebrate! Use this Halloween checklist and try these tips to help your children prepare for trick-or treating. Need a last minute costume idea? Why not dress up as your favorite PBS Kids character ? For more Halloween ideas, check out these videos !