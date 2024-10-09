Wildlife Wonders: It’s World Animal Week!
FOR KIDS: BECOME AN ANIMAL EXPERT WITH THE WILD KRATTS!
Have you ever wanted to become an animal expert? Who better to learn from than the best- the Wild Kratts! Join Chris and Martin on their crazy adventures in animal biodiversity and education. With these games and the Creaturepedia, you will be an expert in no time! For full episodes and playlists, visit this link!
FOR PARENTS: ANIMAL CRAFTS
Children of all ages love learning about animals. Make learning hands-on and fun with these animal crafts! Use those old recyclables and make egg carton turtles or a plastic bottle bird feeder. Or craft animal finger puppets and animal masks while you go on a safari at home!
FOR EDUCATORS: ANIMAL EDUCATION!
Not only do students love learning about animals, but it’s super important to help them understand the world around them! Animals teach us lessons about ecosystems, conservation, and empathy. PBS Learning Media’s Animals Collections offers lesson plans for grades K-5 about animal communication, life cycles, ocean life, and more!