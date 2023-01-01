Work it Out Wombats & Celebrating Black Scientists

FOR KIDS: WORK IT OUT WOMBATS PREVIEW

Malik, Zadie and Zeke are our new PBS Kids stars of Work it Out Wombats! The new animated show follows this sibling trio as they solve problems together in their Treeborhood. Check out these clips for a sneak peek of the series before it premieres on February 6th:



FOR PARENTS: LESSONS FROM WORK IT OUT WOMBATS & GROUNDHOG DAY

Work it Out Wombats! focuses on helping children think critically, collaborate with their animal neighbors, and persevere. Work together to strengthen your child’s problem solving skills with this Work It Out Wombats! dance party and pattern practice.

On February 2nd, test out your critical thinking skills for Groundhog Day. Discuss the holiday with your family and make your best predictions for Punxsutawney Phil.

FOR EDUCATORS: BLACK HISTORY MONTH: CELEBRATING BLACK SCIENTISTS

During Black History Month, teachers feature the stories and voices of black scientists, engineers and mathematicians as well as other important figures. This week, share stories of black scientists and the barriers they faced in society and their fields. Stories of George Washington Carver, Percy Julian, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and more continue to inspire the next generations of scientists and we celebrate them for their incredible discoveries.