World Mental Health Day

FOR KIDS: LET'S PRACTICE MINDFULNESS

Practicing mindfulness is a great way to relax the brain. Practicing mindfulness daily can also help children become more resilient to problems around them. This video teaches several ways children can practice meditation and mindfulness to focus on understanding and managing their emotions.

FOR PARENTS: MAKING MENTAL HEALTH A PRIORITY

Caring for our minds is just as important as drinking water and eating healthily. With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, sometimes we just need a break. Make mental health a priority in your home by practicing belly breathing or positive parenting to keep children feeling loved and calm.

FOR EDUCATORS

Youth mental health is becoming more and more of a hot topic in schools. In today’s society, we are seeing more of a push to focus on mental health than ever before. More school systems are trauma-informed and focusing on mental health and social media. Yoga lessons are popular in elementary classrooms to focus on breathing and mindfulness. Pay attention to the needs of your students to make informed decisions in your classroom.