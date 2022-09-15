© 2022 Connecticut Public

For Curious Families Learning Snacks

World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day falls on October 10th. On this day, we reflect on how we care for our mental health and how we can keep learning to do more. Supporting social-emotional learning and mental health are very important to a child’s development.

On the 10th we also honor Indigenous People’s Day. The holiday honors indigenous people and cultures around the world and celebrates their close ties to their ancestral land and traditions.
FOR KIDS: LET'S PRACTICE MINDFULNESS

Practicing mindfulness is a great way to relax the brain. Practicing mindfulness daily can also help children become more resilient to problems around them. This video teaches several ways children can practice meditation and mindfulness to focus on understanding and managing their emotions.

FOR PARENTS: MAKING MENTAL HEALTH A PRIORITY

Caring for our minds is just as important as drinking water and eating healthily. With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, sometimes we just need a break. Make mental health a priority in your home by practicing belly breathing or positive parenting to keep children feeling loved and calm.

FOR EDUCATORS

Youth mental health is becoming more and more of a hot topic in schools. In today’s society, we are seeing more of a push to focus on mental health than ever before. More school systems are trauma-informed and focusing on mental health and social media. Yoga lessons are popular in elementary classrooms to focus on breathing and mindfulness. Pay attention to the needs of your students to make informed decisions in your classroom.

