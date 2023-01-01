You’re in LUCK! This week’s Learning Snacks is here!

FOR KIDS: GO GREEN FOR ST. PATRICK'S DAY!

Feeling extra lucky this week? That may be because March 17th is St. Patrick’s Day ! The holiday celebrates Saint Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland. People wear and decorate with green and eat traditional Irish food to celebrate the holiday. Go green with some shamrock jewelry , shamrock pins , or a leprechaun hat ! Or read a St. Patrick’s Day themed book to learn more about the holiday!

FOR PARENTS: DON'T WORRK! BE HAPPY!

On March 20th, we celebrate the International Day of Happiness. The day celebrates ways we can create a happier world by being mindful , grateful, and kind. Singing a silly song or taking a silly photo can spread some happiness and create wonderful memories.

FOR EDUCATORS: WORLD POETRY DAY IS MARCH 21ST!