Juneteenth Radio Programming Specials

IseeU Special: Someday, Will We Ever Be Free? Juneteenth with Opal Lee

Airing: 9am

Houston Public Media’s I SEE U program takes a provocative look at Juneteenth. Host Eddie Robinson talks with 95-year-old Opal Lee, the renowned schoolteacher and counselor who was the driving force in making Juneteenth a national holiday. They’ll also examine the commercialization of this holiday and what efforts are needed for progress with an unguarded chat with Morgan State University's Journalism Professor, Dr. Jared Ball, and Earl D. Fowlkes, Jr., President/CEO of the Center of Black Equity in Washington, D.C.

Take Me to the Water

Airing: 1pm and 9pm

This one-hour special, hosted by Vernon Neal, focuses on harpist Ashley Jackson’s program Take Me to the Water, recorded at American Public Media's studios. Take Me to the Water is an immersive audio experience that touches on themes from African mythology, the antebellum spiritual tradition, and water’s transportive, transmogrifying nature. Vernon Neal is the host of the podcast Rhapsody in Black, where they turn up the voices of Black artists in the world of classical music.

Original CT Public Programming from Disrupted

Airing: 2pm

The Disrupted team, with Wayne Edwards producing, is creating an hour dedicated to the history and tradition of Juneteenth. Khalilah talks about reparations with Dr. William Darity, the Samuel DuBois Cook Distinguished Professor of Public Policy at Duke University. She also talks to a children’s book author who has written two books about the holiday.

What is Owed?

Airing: 8pm

In "What Is Owed?" from GBH News, reporter Saraya Wintersmith seeks to understand what reparations might look like in the first place in the country where slavery was legalized – Boston, MA.

By examining similar efforts around the nation and world, and the history of Black activists demanding justice for generations, this thought-provoking hour uncovers lessons for a successful reparations framework.