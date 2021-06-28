Little Girls, Big Dreams

LITTLE: Even the littlest girls can dream big – be a doctor or an astronaut or just change the world.

MIDDLE: Trailblazing women have had a magnificent impact on the world. Learn more about their work with these printable Trailblazer Bio Cards, featuring Ava DuVernay, Ida B. Wells, Mae West, and more!

BIGGER: A young trans girl finally gets to be herself when she visits her aunt for the weekend, even though she didn’t come out publicly for another 50 years.

THINKALONG: Something to consider: More often than not, male sports overshadow female sports. But both require a lifetime of dedication, very hard work, and sacrifice. Should professional sports organizations be required to pay their male and female athletes the same?