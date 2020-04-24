Can Your Relationship Withstand A Pandemic?

Divorce rates in China increased sharply after the Coronavirus lockdown. So what might this mean for us here in the states as we spend more and more time in seclusion with our partners? Two divorce attorneys and a marriage & family therapist tackle techniques to stay together - or to unwind the relationship gracefully.

Then, what difference does a month make in the food industry? We'll listen to conversations with a popular chef and the owner of a 70 year-old ice cream business and find out what's changed for them over a four-week period.

Plus, what songs does "the internet's busiest music nerd" think will bring you comfort?

Finally, how a 10 year-old West Hartford resident is using poetry to express herself during this pandemic.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter. Story ideas are encouraged.

GUESTS:

Kristen Marcroft & Meghan Freed own a family law firm, Freed Marcroft, in Hartford and Cheshire

own a family law firm, Freed Marcroft, in Hartford and Cheshire Trevor Crow Millineaux is a couples counselor and family therapist with offices in Riverside and Westport, Connecticut

is a couples counselor and family therapist with offices in Riverside and Westport, Connecticut Chef Tyler Anderson co-owns Tanda Hospitality, and runs a number of restaurants, including Millright’s in Simsbury and Square Peg Pizzeria in Glastonbury, Connecticut

co-owns Tanda Hospitality, and runs a number of restaurants, including Millright’s in Simsbury and Square Peg Pizzeria in Glastonbury, Connecticut Chris Buck is the owner of Buck's Ice Cream in Milford, Connecticut

is the owner of Buck's Ice Cream in Milford, Connecticut Anthony Fantano is the host of The Needle Drop, a YouTube series of music reviews

is the host of The Needle Drop, a YouTube series of music reviews Noor is a 10 year-old West Hartford, Connecticut resident

Catie Talarski contributed to this show.